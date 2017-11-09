Python Developer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Python Developer -Global Investment Bank
My client is a leading global investment bank that is looking to add a Python Developer to its growing team in Dallas, TX. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in exploring roles within finance.
This individual will be responsible for
- Designing and implementing reliable and efficient software used for algorithmic trading, exchange connectivity, and research in Python
- Creating technical solutions
- Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively
Job Requirements
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related fields
- Strong programming skills in Python and understanding of general programming concepts
- Three or more years of experience in a related role or field
- Desire and interest to develop a career in the financial industry
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively