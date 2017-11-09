Senior Financial Engineer







A privately owned quantitative asset management firm is looking to add a Senior Financial Engineer to its portfolio management team. Located in downtown Chicago, they are advisers to the ETF market and registered investment advisers who are looking for a candidate who carries a strong interest in data analysis and quantitative research. Must be able to thrive in a team-based environment and be an innovative problem solver.







Job Requirements:



In the role of a Senior Financial Engineer, the successful candidate will be required to perform statistical analyses to optimize a variety of innovations to the current portfolio models

This position will also allow the Engineer to present strategies in front of current and prospective clients

As an Engineer, you will be tasked with paying close attention to their trading performance and be able to develop improvements

This Engineer will need to write blogs on the markets current economic and financial topics

Individual will need to explain and develop data collection and acquisition methods









Qualifications:



M.S./Ph.D. in a technical field with a quantitative focus

3 years of experience in an asset management environment

Experience with developing in R/Linux

Background in predictive modeling

Proficient in mathematics, statistics, and econometrics

Eager to solve challenging problems, with an ability to demonstrate their innovative side

Strong communication skills, both verbal and written

Machine learning in python is a plus





If interested, please reach out to Bryan Hill by email at apply.a33ho1gjqd7@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk







