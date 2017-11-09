My client is a Global U.S. Investment Bank located in Mid-Town Manhattan. The bank provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services. These services include consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management. The environment is very collaborative and there is extensive growth potential on this particular desk. They provide employees with high levels of benefits that include a base salary and discretionary bonus.





This role is an investor services position and will reside in the Transition Management team with the North American Client Executive and support Prime, Futures/Cleared and Delta One. The Transition Manager is the client's main contact during any new or incremental onboarding. This person will be the main point of contact and manage the onboarding process for the bank and clients. You will work with clients, sales and operations to ensure everything runs smoothly and requirements are met. There will also be an aspect which includes documentation, clearing control, and post trade execution.





