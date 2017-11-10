VP Software Developer | Industry Leading Investment Firm | NYC



This is an opportunity to work at a financial technology firm which is generally recognized as an industry leader. Their cross-FID strategists are growing on real-time tools for traders and salespeople in the Fixed Income Division. You'll have the ability to work with cutting-edge, industry-shaping technologies becoming apart of this division.



They're everything you could want in a new position. An environment that is fast-paced, where opportunities for promotions are provided given you have worked hard & met goals. This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Responsibilities will include:



You will be expected to partner closely with traders, salespeople, and fellow groups to deliver

You will be analyzing data to dig into business problems and create visualizations which will enable users to gain business insights

You will build tools and analytics to help price deals, analyze risk, and identify market opportunities.

Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have at least 5 years of experience in this field, utilizing KDB/Q, C , and Java

This candidate should have 3 years hands-on experience with HTML5/JavaScript/Angular

Experience working with NoSQL and in-memory databases

Advanced Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or related field





If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.