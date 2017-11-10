A major investment bank in New York City is looking to build out their cross-asset valuations team as their business has seen tremendous growth this past financial year. The candidate must be highly motivated and technically adept as they will be working alongside the front office, model validation, and risk management teams in order to support functionality, develop pricing tools, and maintain the analytical infrastructure of the company.



Responsibilities will include:



Collect crucial information regarding product level pricing models, user interfaces, and market data management and develop conditions for project developers.

Work in collaboration in order to create assessments validating functionality, maintain project flow, and outline scenarios.

Work to assimilate third party pricing and risk libraries into the service.

Serve as a middleman between the New York office and other offices involved in projects.

Contribute to projects focusing on business strategies such as the improvement of risk reporting frameworks, model development, and market data integration.

Consult on issues regarding best practices, user interface, and market data management.

An ideal candidate will have:

