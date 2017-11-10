C# Developer
C# -Trading Firm
My client is a leading trading firm that is looking to add a C# Developer to its growing team in Chicago. The trading firm is an options market marker and focuses on designing and implementing latency technology and trading strategies.
This individual will be responsible for building C# applications and supporting existing GUI's
Job Requirements
- Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related fields
- 2 years of C# Experience
- 2 Years of UI/UX Experience
- Strong Understanding of WPF
- Experience working with GUI's
- Experience working with Big Data
- Experience working within a low latency environment
- Excellent written and spoken communication skills
- Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
- Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively