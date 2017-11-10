Senior Quantitative Research Specialist
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 10th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Bryan Hill (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Senior Quantitative Research Specialist
An up and coming start-up prop-trading firm, located in Chicago, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its experienced quantitative team. The team is looking for an individual with excellent quantitative problem-solving skills and the desire to work with a growing team.
Job Requirements:
- In the role of a Quantitative Researcher, the successful candidate will be required to research, analyze and compute trading conditions and market data
- This position will also need to test a variety of new trading signals while improving existing strategies
- You will be tasked with developing and implementing quantitative modeling methods to predict risk
- Individual will be required to develop analytical tools to review trade data and enhance trading execution
Qualifications:
- An advanced degree in computer science, engineering, mathematics, physics or statistics
- 2-year industry experience with analyzing large data-sets and probability
- Must have industry experience with financial modeling
- Proficient with programming in Python and R
- Excellent problem-solving skills with an eagerness to solve challenging problems
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written