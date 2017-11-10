Senior Financial Engineer
A privately owned quantitative asset management firm is looking to add a Senior Financial Engineer to its portfolio management team. Located in downtown Chicago, they are advisers to the ETF market and registered investment advisers who are looking for a candidate who carries a strong interest in data analysis and quantitative research. Must be able to thrive in a team-based environment and be an innovative problem solver.
Job Requirements:
- In the role of a Senior Financial Engineer, the successful candidate will be required to perform statistical analyses to optimize a variety of innovations to the current portfolio models
- This position will also allow the Engineer to present strategies in front of current and prospective clients
- As an Engineer, you will be tasked with paying close attention to their trading performance and be able to develop improvements
- This Engineer will need to write blogs on the markets current economic and financial topics
- Individual will need to explain and develop data collection and acquisition methods
Qualifications:
- M.S./Ph.D. in a technical field with a quantitative focus
- 3 years of experience in an asset management environment
- Experience with developing in R/Linux
- Background in predictive modeling
- Proficient in mathematics, statistics, and econometrics
- Eager to solve challenging problems, with an ability to demonstrate their innovative side
- Strong communication skills, both verbal and written
- Machine learning in python is a plus
