Ph.D. Quantitative Researcher - High Frequency


Our client a leading proprietary trading firm, located in downtown Chicago, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its strategy research team. The team is looking for an individual with excellent problem-solving skills and the desire to work with a collaborative and growing team. This position will provide the opportunity to work alongside the industries top Researchers, Engineers and Traders.

Job Requirements:

  • PhD. in mathematics, statistics, physics or related fields
  • Strong programming background, specific to C and C
  • Experience working with machine learning techniques is a bonus but not mandatory
  • Ability to demonstrate strong problem solving and math skills
  • Ability and desire to work in a fast-paced & developing environment
  • Strong communication skills, written & verbal
  • Prior industry experience is a bonus, however not required.

