The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Analyst

Location United States,

Remuneration $80000 - $120000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 21st Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Not disclosed

Email click here

Summary for Quantitative Analyst

A financial institution in New York is looking to bring on an analyst with a higher education degree in a quantitative field to join their renowned team in model development. The candidate will be responsible for the model development of the cash flow models as well as interaction with other team members for enhancing the model management procedures and applying the models to the control processes.

Qualifications for Quantitative Analyst

  • Strong academic background in quantitative field
  • 2-5 Cash-flow modeling experience
  • Strong VBA, Matlab or SAS knowledge
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Financial Job Opportunities | Automated Trader