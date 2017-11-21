Summary for Quantitative Analyst



A financial institution in New York is looking to bring on an analyst with a higher education degree in a quantitative field to join their renowned team in model development. The candidate will be responsible for the model development of the cash flow models as well as interaction with other team members for enhancing the model management procedures and applying the models to the control processes.



Qualifications for Quantitative Analyst



Strong academic background in quantitative field

2-5 Cash-flow modeling experience

Strong VBA, Matlab or SAS knowledge

Excellent written and verbal communication skills