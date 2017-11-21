Analyst
Location United States,
Remuneration $80000 - $120000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Summary for Quantitative Analyst
A financial institution in New York is looking to bring on an analyst with a higher education degree in a quantitative field to join their renowned team in model development. The candidate will be responsible for the model development of the cash flow models as well as interaction with other team members for enhancing the model management procedures and applying the models to the control processes.
Qualifications for Quantitative Analyst
- Strong academic background in quantitative field
- 2-5 Cash-flow modeling experience
- Strong VBA, Matlab or SAS knowledge
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills