A Tier One US Investment bank is building a brand new team in
their Charlotte, North Carolina office that will have a strong
focus on building credit risk models using advanced machine
learning techniques. They are seeking both VP and Director level
candidates as they are building this team out from scratch. This
team will be essential to the model development strategy of the
firm going forward, as they expect individuals on this team to
utilize innovative machine learning and data science techniques
to construct models for both retail and wholesale portfolios. As
this is a new team, top performers will have the opportunity to
either manage right away, or be put into a managerial capacity
one year from their start date.
Responsibilities:
- Develop credit risk models for both retail and wholesale portfolios using advanced machine learning and data science techniques
- Utilize techniques such as gradient boosting machines, neural networks, SVM, and more
- Collaborate with model development and validation executive to portray the advantages that such innovations will have compared to traditional bank models
- Be responsible for mentoring and coaching junior members of the team
Qualifications:
- PhD or Masters in a quantitative field
- 5 years of model development, data science, or machine learning experience ideally in a financial setting
- Experience with one or more of the following: Python, R, SAS, SQL, C , MATLAB, Hadoop, Spark
- Ability to work independently as well as in a team setting and ability to communicate with senior executives