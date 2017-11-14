My client is a leading High Frequency Proprietary Trading Firm in Chicago(will consider candidates from all locations!) with an ever-expanding presence in the market. The original team of exceptional senior software professionals and quantitative traders from some of the finance industries marquee names have enjoyed continued growth and success over recent years and they are now looking to expand their growing group in Chicago. Therefore, right now the team are seeking a very talented candidate to come in and make an instant impact to the firm's trading speed! The candidate does not need a background in finance or trading.



This is a perfect opportunity for a bright individual to join a dynamic team in a role that will offer significant growth and exposure. The firm has a great culture - very open and collaborative, plus they offer bonus potential and benefits. This role is based in Chicago and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Desired Skills and Experience:



Proficiency with Verilog

Knowledge of TCP/IP

Knowledge of PCI-E protocols

Knowledge of x-86 architecture

Knowledge of FPGA design and architecture

C skills preferred

Coming from a Financial background is a plus

Strong communication and documentations skill

Ability to translate problems into hardware solutions

Hands-on interaction with the software teams



This is an extraordinary opportunity for someone who is looking to challenge themselves amongst some of the industry's elite names in the world of quantitative trading. Top performers within this group are known to have received a bonus even in their first year plus a great benefits package.