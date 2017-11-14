A prestigious asset manager is looking for their next Institutional Sales Manager who will contribute to driving their ongoing growth. The opportunity offers the possibility to have a strong impact and benefit from excellent internal growth perspectives. As Institutional Sales Manager you will oversee the management of the existing client network, and achieve its growth through the acquisition of new clients mainly in the Swiss-German part of Switzerland. The ideal Institutional Sales Manager will deliver the following:



Responsibilities:



- Manage existing network of clients with the client relationship management team to ensure the highest standard of client relationship throughout the network, and acquisition of new institutional investors throughout the Swiss German part of the country





- Master understanding of existing products and strategies, and develop ability to define new ones.





- Handle requests from both existing network and prospective entities in the most efficient manner





- Build excellent working relationships across all involved teams internally



Requirements:





- 10 years in the asset management industry with a heavy focus on institutional side





- Strong ability to maintain excellent relationships with existing clients and rapidly establish new ones





- Proven track record of consistently hitting or exceeding targets





- Excellent oral and written communication skills in German and English





If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch









