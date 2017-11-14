Quant Researcher for leading Prop Shop



Selby Jennings is working on behalf of a leading Prop Trading Company looking for a quant researcher to work directly with the quant traders and portfolio managers. They have been actively looking to give new traders significant margins.



The position would suit a quant researcher that is looking to make a move into a high frequency trading environment where holding periods are intraday to a week.



You will be responsible for:





Researching, back-testing and optimising the systematic strategies in HFT







Develop new investment strategies







Communicate with the portfolio managers to improve models







Generating alpha across equity and fixed income







Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:





2 to 3 years' experience in researching, back-testing and implementing quantitative strategies







First class understanding of equities, fixed income and commodities markets







Proven track record of alpha generation







Proficiency with programming languages: Matlab, C , Java…







Excellent academic background in relevant field (Quant Finance, Finance or Maths) - PhD preferred







Thought leadership and ability to work independently







Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com







