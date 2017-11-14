Quant Researcher for leading Prop Shop
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £90000 - £120000 per annum, Benefits: PnL based bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Selby Jennings is working on behalf of a leading Prop Trading Company looking for a quant researcher to work directly with the quant traders and portfolio managers. They have been actively looking to give new traders significant margins.
The position would suit a quant researcher that is looking to make a move into a high frequency trading environment where holding periods are intraday to a week.
You will be responsible for:
- Researching, back-testing and optimising the systematic
strategies in HFT
- Develop new investment strategies
- Communicate with the portfolio managers to improve models
- Generating alpha across equity and fixed
income
Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:
- 2 to 3 years' experience in researching, back-testing and
implementing quantitative strategies
- First class understanding of equities, fixed income and
commodities markets
- Proven track record of alpha generation
- Proficiency with programming languages: Matlab, C ,
Java…
- Excellent academic background in relevant field (Quant
Finance, Finance or Maths) - PhD preferred
- Thought leadership and ability to work independently
Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should
promptly register their interest directly to
quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com