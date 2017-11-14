The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quant Researcher for leading Prop Shop

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £90000 - £120000 per annum, Benefits: PnL based bonus

Employment type perm

Updated 14th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Scott Darroch

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Selby Jennings is working on behalf of a leading Prop Trading Company looking for a quant researcher to work directly with the quant traders and portfolio managers. They have been actively looking to give new traders significant margins.

The position would suit a quant researcher that is looking to make a move into a high frequency trading environment where holding periods are intraday to a week.

You will be responsible for:

  • Researching, back-testing and optimising the systematic strategies in HFT


  • Develop new investment strategies


  • Communicate with the portfolio managers to improve models


  • Generating alpha across equity and fixed income


Relevant candidates will demonstrate the following:

  • 2 to 3 years' experience in researching, back-testing and implementing quantitative strategies


  • First class understanding of equities, fixed income and commodities markets


  • Proven track record of alpha generation


  • Proficiency with programming languages: Matlab, C , Java…


  • Excellent academic background in relevant field (Quant Finance, Finance or Maths) - PhD preferred


  • Thought leadership and ability to work independently


Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants should promptly register their interest directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



