Senior Fixed Income Quant | Hedge Fund | New York
NY based asset manager with 5 billion in AUM is looking for an experienced quant analyst to join their team covering structured products. This candidate will work alongside some of the industries top quants and traders to assist in the creation and development of new models. If you have applied experience working within structured products and want to join a dynamic and growing team please apply.
Responsibilities:
- Build quantitative models involving analysis of large data sets
- Idea generation and development of alpha trading strategies for structured credit
- Assist the technology department with the creations of tools and metrics for risk management library
- Support ad-hoc requests from fixed income PM's and traders
- Daily communication with senior decision maker.
Requirements:
- Ph.D/M.S. in a technical discipline ie. Physics, Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering, Computer Science etc.
- 6 years of experience with mortgage products, interest rate, credit
- Previous experience in an investment bank, hedge fund, or asset management firm
- Strong programming skills in MATLAB, PYTHON, R, SQL