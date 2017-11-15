Senior Fixed Income Quant | Hedge Fund | New York



NY based asset manager with 5 billion in AUM is looking for an experienced quant analyst to join their team covering structured products. This candidate will work alongside some of the industries top quants and traders to assist in the creation and development of new models. If you have applied experience working within structured products and want to join a dynamic and growing team please apply.





Responsibilities:



Build quantitative models involving analysis of large data sets

Idea generation and development of alpha trading strategies for structured credit

Assist the technology department with the creations of tools and metrics for risk management library

Support ad-hoc requests from fixed income PM's and traders

Daily communication with senior decision maker.



Requirements:



Ph.D/M.S. in a technical discipline ie. Physics, Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering, Computer Science etc.

6 years of experience with mortgage products, interest rate, credit

Previous experience in an investment bank, hedge fund, or asset management firm