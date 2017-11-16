VP Application Production Support | Top tier Investment Bank | NYC



My client is a top tier investment bank looking to grow out its main technology offering. This technologist fully supports all electronic trading across the investment bank which includes: market making, principal trading, correlation trading, index trading, global arbitrage trading, and statistical trading



Responsibilities will include:



Contributing to numerous programs and initiatives for applications within Futures IT

Coordinating support requests and implementing projects for operations

Migrating programs from development to production

Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have at least 4 years of experience in FIX Protocol and FIDESSA

Ability to translate between onboarding business and technical resources to convey requirements and solutions

Hands-on experience in setting up monitoring applications

This candidate should also have technological/scripting experience

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics within the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.