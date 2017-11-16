VP Application Production Support
VP Application Production Support | Top tier Investment
Bank | NYC
My client is a top tier investment bank looking to grow out its main technology offering. This technologist fully supports all electronic trading across the investment bank which includes: market making, principal trading, correlation trading, index trading, global arbitrage trading, and statistical trading
Responsibilities will include:
- Contributing to numerous programs and initiatives for applications within Futures IT
- Coordinating support requests and implementing projects for operations
- Migrating programs from development to production
Desired Skills and Experience:
- Must have at least 4 years of experience in FIX Protocol and FIDESSA
- Ability to translate between onboarding business and technical resources to convey requirements and solutions
- Hands-on experience in setting up monitoring applications
- This candidate should also have technological/scripting experience
This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics within the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.