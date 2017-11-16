The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Python Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 16th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Brittney Reiley (Chi)

Phone (331) 240-3246

Email click here

Python Developer -Global Investment Bank


My client is a leading global investment bank that is looking to add a Python Developer to its growing team in Dallas, TX. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in exploring roles within finance.

This individual will be responsible for

  • Designing and implementing reliable and efficient software used for algorithmic trading, exchange connectivity, and research in Python
  • Creating technical solutions
  • Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively

Job Requirements

  • Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related fields
  • Strong programming skills in Python and understanding of general programming concepts
  • Three or more years of experience in a related role or field
  • Desire and interest to develop a career in the financial industry
  • Excellent written and spoken communication skills
  • Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
  • Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively

