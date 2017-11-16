The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

An up and coming start-up prop-trading firm, located in Chicago, is looking to add a Quantitative Researcher to its experienced quantitative team. The team is looking for an individual with excellent quantitative problem-solving skills and the desire to work with a growing team.

Job Requirements:

  • In the role of a Quantitative Researcher, the successful candidate will be required to research, analyze and compute trading conditions and market data
  • This position will also need to test a variety of new trading signals while improving existing strategies
  • You will be tasked with developing and implementing quantitative modeling methods to predict risk
  • Individual will be required to develop analytical tools to review trade data and enhance trading execution


Qualifications:

  • An advanced degree in computer science, engineering, mathematics, physics or statistics
  • 2-year industry experience with analyzing large data-sets and probability
  • Must have industry experience with financial modeling
  • Proficient with programming in Python and R
  • Excellent problem-solving skills with an eagerness to solve challenging problems
  • Strong communication skills, both verbal and written

