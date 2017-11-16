Buyside Quant Risk Analyst - London
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £80000 - £90000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus
Employment type perm
Updated 16th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Scott Darroch
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
A $14bn global macro hedge fund seeks to hire a quant/risk
analyst to join its London office in a new position. This
position will be responsible for analysing trading data in
non-equity related markets with the ultimate aim to improve
trading performance, contribute to portfolio optimisation and
risk management, and create more efficient hedging tools.
This fund is one of a select group of Tier 1 macro funds not to be suffering this year and indeed they are still growing assets which means they are fully committed to the development of their quantitative infrastructure and technology.
They are a collaborative team of super smart individuals with top blue chip academic and professional backgrounds. As a team they are focused on finding unique solutions to quantitative problems around improving fund performance and they operate in a fully supportive technology environment with first class data access.
To be considered for this position you will have specific understanding of global fixed income markets including government bonds, interest rates, FX and currencies. Understanding of related derivative products is advantageous - particularly options.
Candidates with a professional background in the following areas will be considered
- Buyside quant analytics
- Quantitative performance & fund analytics
- Top IR and FX pricing quants
- Global macro quant
- Quantitative risk analysts (this is not a risk/risk modelling position)
- Macro quant strategists
Interested applicants should submit a resume in WORD format directly to quantsEMEA(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com