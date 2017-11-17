Senior Devops Engineer
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hayley Danch (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
Data Engineer with Asset Management Firm
Responsibilities
- Develop continuous integration/delivery pipeline
- Architect components
- Customize and integrate a distributed build system
- Work with other engineers to understand how to implement process improvements
- Connect with IT on hardware and development choices
Required Skills/Experience
- Experience working with devops tools or on a devops team with a large company
- Architectural experience
- Experience with Perforce, GOT, or Subversion
- Jenkins and/or Bamboo
- Dockerswarm or Kubernetes