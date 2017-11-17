MRM, Trading Book Risk - CCAR
Premier global investment bank is expanding headcount in its
Market Risk Controls team for CCAR. This is a high visibility
(multiple stakeholders: FO, Sales&Trading, MRM, Traded Credit
Risk) key hire for the team. The role will afford an enterprising
individual the ability to utilize both quantitative and
qualitative skill sets while expanding their product knowledge
and cementing their expertise in CCAR, controls, and Market Risk
(VaR, SVaR, IRC, RWA).
This role will be responsible for the CCAR Global Market Shock (GMS) end to end production process. Responsibilities will also include performing Market Risk RWA calculations for a variety of financial products according to regulatory initiatives such as Basel. Additionally, the individual will be conducting stress testing, scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis, and P&L decomposition.
Requirements
- 5-10 years experience in Market Risk Management
- Experience in the CCAR GMS end-to-end production process
- Knowledge of Basel, FRY9/14, CCAR regulatory reporting initiatives
- Market Risk domain skillset in (VaR, SVaR, IRC, RWA)
- Experience with Stress Testing or Scenario Design
- Graduate level degree (MBA/MS)