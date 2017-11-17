The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

MRM, Trading Book Risk - CCAR

Updated 17th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Premier global investment bank is expanding headcount in its Market Risk Controls team for CCAR. This is a high visibility (multiple stakeholders: FO, Sales&Trading, MRM, Traded Credit Risk) key hire for the team. The role will afford an enterprising individual the ability to utilize both quantitative and qualitative skill sets while expanding their product knowledge and cementing their expertise in CCAR, controls, and Market Risk (VaR, SVaR, IRC, RWA).

This role will be responsible for the CCAR Global Market Shock (GMS) end to end production process. Responsibilities will also include performing Market Risk RWA calculations for a variety of financial products according to regulatory initiatives such as Basel. Additionally, the individual will be conducting stress testing, scenario analysis, sensitivity analysis, and P&L decomposition.

Requirements

  • 5-10 years experience in Market Risk Management
  • Experience in the CCAR GMS end-to-end production process
  • Knowledge of Basel, FRY9/14, CCAR regulatory reporting initiatives
  • Market Risk domain skillset in (VaR, SVaR, IRC, RWA)
  • Experience with Stress Testing or Scenario Design
  • Graduate level degree (MBA/MS)

