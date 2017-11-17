Senior Institutional Sales Manager
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daria Arenberg
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
My client is an innovative investment company within alternative
financing, offering asset-backed lending, structured collateral,
and project funding. The company is currently looking for an
experimented candidate to expand their distribution team and to
sell their bonds. The position would be based in Zug and is open
for entrepreneurial-minded people.
Senior Institutional Sales Manager
Your role:
- Identify new business opportunities / clients
- Building and managing client relations
- Developing investment strategies across various asset classes
- Selling bonds to European clients mainly: asset managers, family offices, private banks, etc.
- Develop institutional networks
- Identify new bond issues - establish relevant strategies
- Collaboration with the sales team
- Sales - Covering all the European Market
- Sitting with the executive team
- Directly responsible for the business growth
Profile:
- Institutional background - network
- Experience in asset management a must - equity and private banking experiences are a plus
- Outstanding sales skills and good communicator
- Entrepreneurial mindset, self-made
- English, German is a big plus
- Business Development oriented - excellent interpersonal skills
- Knowledge of the European market
Fluent in English, German is a big asset - other languages are a bonus
If you see yourself in the above description, please email a copy of your CV in MS. Word format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch - and she will get back to you.