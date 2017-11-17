My client is an innovative investment company within alternative financing, offering asset-backed lending, structured collateral, and project funding. The company is currently looking for an experimented candidate to expand their distribution team and to sell their bonds. The position would be based in Zug and is open for entrepreneurial-minded people.



Senior Institutional Sales Manager



Your role:



Identify new business opportunities / clients

Building and managing client relations

Developing investment strategies across various asset classes

Selling bonds to European clients mainly: asset managers, family offices, private banks, etc.

Develop institutional networks

Identify new bond issues - establish relevant strategies

Collaboration with the sales team

Sales - Covering all the European Market

Sitting with the executive team

Directly responsible for the business growth

Profile:



Institutional background - network

Experience in asset management a must - equity and private banking experiences are a plus

Outstanding sales skills and good communicator

Entrepreneurial mindset, self-made

English, German is a big plus

Business Development oriented - excellent interpersonal skills

Knowledge of the European market

Fluent in English, German is a big asset - other languages are a bonus





If you see yourself in the above description, please email a copy of your CV in MS. Word format to Daria Arenberg at daria.arenberg[@]selbyjennings.ch - and she will get back to you.



