Location Switzerland,

Updated 17th Nov 2017

A leading international asset manager is looking to add a Senior Institutional Sales Manager to the elite team. The Senior Institutional Sales Manager will be working directly with the Head of Institutional Sales. As Senior Institutional Sales Manager, you will oversee the management of the existing client network, and achieve its growth through the acquisition of new clients in the Swiss-German market focusing on pension funds and insurance companies. The ideal Senior Institutional Sales Manager will deliver the following:

Responsibilities:

  • Manage existing network of clients with the client relationship management team to ensure the highest standard of client relationship throughout the network, and acquisition of clients, with a focus on pension funds and insurance companies
  • Provide added value of own business book/client network acquired through years of experience working in institutional sales
  • Master understanding of existing products and strategies, and develop ability to define new ones.
  • Actively contribute to the efficient execution of sales strategy and development of new ones.
  • Deep understanding of market and variety of institutional clients
  • Ability to demonstrate past successes
  • Strong talent in building relationships with existing and prospective client network
  • Establish excellent working relationships with involved teams internally


Requirements:

  • 5 years working in institutional sales in the Swiss-German market, predominantly with pension funds and insurance companies
  • Experience working with a diversified suite of products
  • Bring added value of an established network of clients
  • Strong ability to maintain excellent relationships with existing clients and rapidly establish new ones
  • Proven track record of consistently hitting or exceeding targets
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills in German and English



