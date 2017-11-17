Senior Institutional Sales Manager
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Highly Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexandre Alsayed
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
A leading international asset manager is looking to add a Senior
Institutional Sales Manager to the elite team. The Senior
Institutional Sales Manager will be working directly with the
Head of Institutional Sales. As Senior Institutional Sales
Manager, you will oversee the management of the existing client
network, and achieve its growth through the acquisition of new
clients in the Swiss-German market focusing on pension funds and
insurance companies. The ideal Senior Institutional Sales Manager
will deliver the following:
Responsibilities:
- Manage existing network of clients with the client relationship management team to ensure the highest standard of client relationship throughout the network, and acquisition of clients, with a focus on pension funds and insurance companies
- Provide added value of own business book/client network acquired through years of experience working in institutional sales
- Master understanding of existing products and strategies, and develop ability to define new ones.
- Actively contribute to the efficient execution of sales strategy and development of new ones.
- Deep understanding of market and variety of institutional clients
- Ability to demonstrate past successes
- Strong talent in building relationships with existing and prospective client network
- Establish excellent working relationships with involved teams internally
Requirements:
- 5 years working in institutional sales in the Swiss-German market, predominantly with pension funds and insurance companies
- Experience working with a diversified suite of products
- Bring added value of an established network of clients
- Strong ability to maintain excellent relationships with existing clients and rapidly establish new ones
- Proven track record of consistently hitting or exceeding targets
- Excellent oral and written communication skills in German and English
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch