QUANTITATIVE DEVELOPER



QUANTITATIVE DEVELOPER - LARGE INTERNATIONAL ASSET MANAGER



QUANTITATIVE ANALYST//DATA MODELLING//STOCHASTIC FINANCE//BUY SIDE//SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION//EQUITIES



Selby Jennings has recently partnered with a large international asset manager who are looking for a new senior quant developer to join their small but friendly team. If you are passionate about model development and software implementation and have some experience in stochastic finance, this position could be for you!



To apply for this position you will have a professional or academic quantitative background in stochastic modelling.



Responsibilities include:

- Analyse data and develop specs for building market variables and various asset models

- Implement software of asset models and pricing routines

- Development of estimation and recalibration tools

- Improve and maintain current model platforms



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Strong professional or academic experience in stochastic modelling and implementation

- Extensive experience in programming using advanced programming languages

- Experience with implementing the Heston model

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com





