Investor Relations

Location United Kingdom,

Remuneration £60000 - £80000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 17th Nov 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Sarah Uwaoma

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

Global American Investment Manager in London is looking add an investor relations members to their growing team.

We are looking for experienced diligent prospects to deliver first class investor relations to manage the high-net-worth client relationships of the

Role and Responsibilities

  • Compile the due diligence and KYC of clients
  • Maintain and develop client relationships
  • Manage the portfolios of high-net-worth clients
  • Communicate the marketing strategy to clients


  • Experience
  • Experience with managing clients
  • Knowledge and interest in financial services and investment management
  • University Graduate

