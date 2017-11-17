Investor Relations
Location United Kingdom,
Remuneration £60000 - £80000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Sarah Uwaoma
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
Global American Investment Manager in London is looking add an
investor relations members to their growing team.
We are looking for experienced diligent prospects to deliver first class investor relations to manage the high-net-worth client relationships of the
Role and Responsibilities
- Compile the due diligence and KYC of clients
- Maintain and develop client relationships
- Manage the portfolios of high-net-worth clients
- Communicate the marketing strategy to clients
- Experience
- Experience with managing clients
- Knowledge and interest in financial services and investment management
- University Graduate