Equity Sales/ Top Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration £130000 - £200000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 17th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexis Lange (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
My client is looking for a talented and ambitious individual to
join their growing equity sales team. The candidate must have
experience in derivative products, specifically single stock and
index derivatives. The ideal candidate will also have between
four to seven years of experience and would have worked with
institutional clients.
My client is a top tier investment bank, headquartered here in New York City. They place a very high importance on work-life balance and value their employees greatly, providing them with high-level benefits and competitive base salaries and bonuses.
Consider applying if..........
- 4-7 years of relevant sales experience
- experience in derivative products, specifically single stock, and index derivatives
- experience working with institutional clients