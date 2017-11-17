Software Engineer
A leading global quantitative trading firm is looking for
experienced developers to join their team. This firm is known
across the globe for their success in creating markets for
options. They are one of the top performing trading firms in the
US and are continuing to roll out new innovative teams. By
joining their team, your focus would be on enhancing and
optimizing their state of the art trading platform while also
having an opportunity to build a new platform from scratch. In
this role, you will interact with different areas of the business
implementing some of the more trading strategies in the market.
The ideal candidate is someone coming from finance or non-finance background, a simple interest in finance will suffice. This would be a great opportunity for someone coming from a non-finance background to make their mark in the financial technology industry. They are looking for someone willing to join a collaborative, open-minded environment to optimize performance across the business.
Qualifications:
- 2 years of experience as a software developer/engineer
- Bachelors/Masters degree in computer science or a related field
- Hands on experience in C , C#, or python
- Network programming experience
- Experience in distributed systems or CPU architecture; building something from the ground up is a plus
- Ability to break down a complex problem into simple pieces