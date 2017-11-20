Mid-Level Software Developer | New York City

Global Investment Bank - Strategic Investment Division

New York City, NY

Comp - $150-200K base bonus & company benefits



A global investment bank is looking to bring on a Mid-Level Software Developer to work within the firm's strategic investment division. This division is unique in this space because within the global investment bank they operate like a smaller hedge fund with a flat structure. They are looking for developers who have previous financial experience working with large-scale C projects on an e-trading platform. This candidate will be assisting in building out their new e-trading platform while collaborating with team members to build out data-intensive features and services. This candidate would be sitting in a front-office setting working on a real-time and highly distributed system. Ideally, the candidate would need to be familiar with futures, equities, forex or options.



Key Skills for Mid-Level Software Developer:



Candidate must have experience and knowledge with C , Java, Python and SQL programming

Display a strong knowledge of code debugging and optimization

Display strong communication skills and the ability to work in a team atmosphere

Knowledge and experience with forex, equities, futures or options trading

Key Skills: Python, C , Java, SQL, Excel VBA, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Data Structures, Algorithms, Design Patterns, Data Analysis, real-time and highly distributed systems



