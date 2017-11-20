A leading global quantitative trading firm is looking for experienced developers to join their team. This firm is known across the globe for their success in creating markets for options. They are one of the top performing trading firms in the US and are continuing to roll out new innovative teams. By joining their team, your focus would be on enhancing and optimizing their state of the art trading platform while also having an opportunity to build a new platform from scratch. In this role, you will interact with different areas of the business, including traders, to implement cutting-edge market making strategies.



The ideal candidate is someone coming from finance or non-finance background, a simple interest in finance will suffice. This would be a great opportunity for someone coming from a non-finance background to make their mark in the financial technology industry. They are looking for someone willing to join a collaborative, open-minded environment to optimize performance across the business.







Qualifications:



2 years of experience as a software developer/engineer

Bachelors/Masters degree in computer science or a related field

Hands on experience in C , C#, or python

Network programming experience

Experience in distributed systems or CPU architecture; building something from the ground up is a plus

Ability to break down a complex problem into simple pieces



If you are interested in this opportunity, please send your up to date resume to apply.a33ho1gk04l@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk.



