QUANTITATIVE DEVELOPER//CROSS-ASSET//PRICING//SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION//STOCHASTIC MODELLING//BUY-SIDE



Selby Jennings has started working with a global $50BN aum hedgefund who are looking for a new quant developer to join one of their offices in Germany. If you are interested in honing your software implementation and modelling skills with exposure to a variety of asset classes, please keep reading below!



To apply for this position you will have a professional or academic background within stochastic finance and software development



Responsibilities include:

- Software implementation of asset models and pricing routines

- Optimise and rewrite existing codes

- Develop specification for market variables

- Develop estimation and recalibration tools



To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in software implementation using any major programming language

- Any experience developing a UI is a plus

- Any experience implementing the Heston equity model will be of benefit

- Academic or professional experience within stochastic finance/modelling

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com



