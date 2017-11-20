Senior Quant Developer
QUANTITATIVE DEVELOPER//CROSS-ASSET//PRICING//SOFTWARE IMPLEMENTATION//STOCHASTIC MODELLING//BUY-SIDE
Selby Jennings has started working with a global $50BN aum hedgefund who are looking for a new quant developer to join one of their offices in Germany. If you are interested in honing your software implementation and modelling skills with exposure to a variety of asset classes, please keep reading below!
To apply for this position you will have a professional or academic background within stochastic finance and software development
Responsibilities include:
- Software implementation of asset models and pricing routines
- Optimise and rewrite existing codes
- Develop specification for market variables
- Develop estimation and recalibration tools
To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:
- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred
- Extensive experience in software implementation using any major programming language
- Any experience developing a UI is a plus
- Any experience implementing the Heston equity model will be of benefit
- Academic or professional experience within stochastic finance/modelling
- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable
