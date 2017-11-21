Institutional Foreign Exchange Sales
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $225000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexis Lange (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5604
Email click here
My client is a top global investment bank, currently looking for
an experienced individual to join their team in New York City.
This candidate must have at least 5 years of relevant sales
experience in the foreign exchange industry. Specific exposure to
FX derivatives (options and forwards) and G10 currencies is a
plus. This ideal candidate will have experience with
institutional clients, specifically real money.
My client places a high importance on a work-life balance and values their employees greatly, even providing them with high-level benefits, competitive base salaries, and bonuses.
Only Apply If…
• You have 5 years of Foreign Exchanged sales experience.
• You have a strong understanding of to Foreign Exchange derivatives with a specific G10 focus.
• You have experience covering institutional clients, specifically real money accounts.
• Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.