Quantitative Trading Strategist | Front Office

A tier one Asset Management firm located in the Greater NYC area is looking to expand its quantitative strategies team. The team is small at the moment, but is responsible for a substantial amount of capital ($1B ). As such, they are looking for qualified quantitative researchers to develop and strategize various equity and interest rate derivative strategies directly related to hedging of the funds main book.

Responsibilities will include:

- Quantitative research on trading strategies including factor modeling, smart beta analysis, and alpha research
- Broad exposure to quantitative and systematic trading strategies and the development process
- Working alongside a dynamic team that strives towards creating innovate strategies in the equity markets
- Direct exposure to a massive amount of PnL

The ideal candidate should possess:

- Masters degree from a top tier university (PhD preferred)
- 2 years of experience in quantitative research or trading strategy development
- Strong programming skills (C / Matlab)
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Compensation is very competitive, with a base bonus structure

Visa sponsorship is available.

