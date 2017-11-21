My client is currently looking for a senior fixed income trades support person to join their growing team based here in New York City. Ideally with this role, they are looking for someone with experience in fixed income products, specifically with corporate bonds and ideally some exposure to both equity and derivative products. With a strong understanding of full trade life cycle, including front, middle and back office, the ideal candidate will have experience with settlements, client reporting, PnL reconciliation and other support activities.



My client is a leading asset manager with nearly $300 billion worth of assets under management. This group operates under a subsidiary of the parent firm, and has a more quantitative focused trading group primary trading fixed income products (corporate bonds) but also is expanding into equities and derivative products. They are a new group with big ambitions so they have the entrepreneurial and something of a start-up type feel with the backing of a major financial institution. They are an industry leader when it comes to supporting their employees with high level compensation, benefits and technologies to support their day-to-day.



Only apply if…



- You have 8-12 years of relevant trade support experience.





- You have experience working with fixed income products - specifically corporate bonds.





- You have some exposure to equity products along with derivatives.





- You have experience with trade support actives such as PnL reconciliation, trade settlements, client reporting, etc.





- You have experience working with sales, trading and other middle/back office staff.





