My client is looking for a talented and ambitious individual to join their growing equity sales team. The candidate must have experience in derivative products, specifically single stock and index derivatives. The ideal candidate will also have between four to seven years of experience and would have worked with institutional clients.



My client is a top tier investment bank, headquartered here in New York City. They place a very high importance on work-life balance and value their employees greatly, providing them with high-level benefits and competitive base salaries and bonuses.



Consider applying if..........

- 4-7 years of relevant sales experience

- experience in derivative products, specifically single stock, and index derivatives

- experience working with institutional clients