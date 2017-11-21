Director, Derivative Valuations (Equity/Commodity)
Responsibilities
- Manage a global team across New York and London, with direct oversight of all relevant quantitative, control, and finance processes and policies. Oversight of production teams in India etc.
- Head independent pricing and analysis of all Equity & Commodity products, including exotic derivatives using proprietary quantitative models and market data inputs.
- Ownership of all relevant systems, models, methodologies for the valuation of the aforementioned products.
- Initiate and deliver analytics around the valuation service including management information.
- Establish and develop strong relationships with external and internal parties, working directly with senior management and providing regular input in decision-making processes.
- Daily interaction and communication with senior counterparts in front office trading and quant teams for position marking validation and controls.
- Work with relevant departments to develop price-testing and reserve policies, consistent with principles of valuation and control.
- Lead and participate in global initiatives/projects as needed.
Qualifications
- Bachelor's Degree required in Finance or a related field.
- Advanced degrees in Financial Engineering, Quantitative Finance, Applied Mathematics, Statistics etc. preferred.
- 10 years in a Financial Services role, with the majority involving valuations & price-testing of derivatives.
- Management experience is required. Experience across regions/countries is an advantage.
- Ability to explain a valuation by analyzing its constituent parts and how it is calculated.
- Must have a full and up-to-date understanding of the lifecycle of derivatives and be able to investigate and explain valuation movements using sensitivity based analysis.
- Strong communication skills to establish credibility and build strong relationships.
- Strong technical ability - hands-on experience with models, complex spreadsheets, process automation etc.
- Knowledge of programming e.g. VBA, SQL is an advantage.