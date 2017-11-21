Senior Systems Administrator

This role will be a system and network lead role. They will be responsible for communicating with various internal teams and external vendors. Windows administration knowledge is a plus. Must want to be a technically hands-on manager that is aggressive and self-motivated.



Requirements:



Deep understanding of Linux/Unix systems

Understanding of project management and trading systems

At least 5 years relevant experience

Management experience or team lead experience

Systems or networking administration skills

If interested send resume to apply.a33ho1gk115@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call Hayley at 312-800-0626