Senior Systems Administrator
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $180000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 21st Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Hayley Danch (Chi)
Phone (331) 240-3246
Email click here
This role will be a system and network lead role. They will be responsible for communicating with various internal teams and external vendors. Windows administration knowledge is a plus. Must want to be a technically hands-on manager that is aggressive and self-motivated.
Requirements:
- Deep understanding of Linux/Unix systems
- Understanding of project management and trading systems
- At least 5 years relevant experience
- Management experience or team lead experience
- Systems or networking administration skills
If interested send resume to apply.a33ho1gk115@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call Hayley at 312-800-0626