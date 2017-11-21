Equity Derivatives Quant

A Global Options Market Making firm, in Chicago, is looking to add an experienced options quant to their equity derivatives team. The ideal candidate will have 3 years experience having worked on construction & implementation of pricing libraries in C . Cross-asset knowledge is a plus, however, the team is focused on equity derivatives. This position provides the opportunity to work with industry-leading technologies & professionals.



Qualifications



Advanced degree in a quantitative field.

3 years construction & implementing pricing libraries in a financial institution

Strong programming in C is required

Strong background & understanding in equity derivatives products

Desire to work in a growing & collaborative team

Strong communication skills, both written & verbal