A leading Swiss asset management institution is looking to hire a
talented Investor Relations Officer. The Investor Relations
Officer will guarantee the highest level of service both
internally and externally to drive the growth of the team year on
year. The ideal Investor Relations Officer will deliver on the
following:
Responsibilities:
- Consistently deliver the highest level of service to existing network for institutional clients
- Act as primary point of contact for client ad-hoc request
- Contribute to definition of client-centric strategies with senior managers
- Participate in RFP processes
- Collaborate with marketing team on support material
- Provide consistently adapted service across a wide variety of clients ranging including but not limited to pension funds, insurance companies, and family offices.
Requirements:
- Bachelor's or superior degree
- 2 years working in asset management client servicing, preferably dealing with institutional clients
- Proven track of working with a variety of clients and products
- Ability to work effectively across different implicated teams
- Fluent English and German
- Excellent written and oral communication