Team Lead, Software Developer

Leading Quantitative Trading Firm

Philadelphia, USA

Competitive compensation ranging from 200,000-300,000 Total Company benefits (Including perks)



Key Skills: C/C#,C , Q/A, .NET, ASP.NET, UNIX/Linux, Windows SQL, SOA, REST, Computer Science, Equities, Software Architect, Software Engineer, Thought Leader,



My Client is one of the Leading Quantitative Trading Firms located in Philadelphia. Due to their innovative, dynamic and analytical approach they now have a need for a Team Lead with a proven exceptional leadership background. Given their unrelenting commitment to innovation, they are looking for a successful candidate who will aid in leading the improvement of cutting-edge proprietary systems. These proprietary systems will be designed in-house and provide substantial economic advantages which will aid in the management of a world-class trading infrastructure. The ideal candidate will have some experience in a similar trading environment and vast experience in building in-house technologies. However, industry experience is not a prerequisite.



This will be a hands-on role which also requires methodical leadership of team members with direct software architecture, development activities, and design. Given this role is a Team Lead it is important to have excellent written, verbal and communication skills in order to successfully relay the performance of the team and enable proper provisioning and management of a world-class trading organization.



5 years working in a team based software development organization

Experience Leading a team of developers

5 years proficiency in C#

5 years proficiency with .NET and some experience with ASP.NET is a plus

Some C UNIX/Linux development experience

Expertise in relational database management and SQL.

Understanding of REST, SOA and other expertise service delivery Mechanisms.

Key Responsibilities Team Lead, Software Developer:



Guarantee the successful implementation of projects and responsibilities

Work directly with clients to determine requirements, expectations and resolve issues.

Enforce SDLC Standards and mechanisms for the team

Architect solutions to support new technologies and business initiatives

Support the decision-making process using effective communication to relay the recommendations risks and options.

This Leading Quantitative Trading Firm is renowned globally not only for their performance but also for its employee retention and job satisfaction which ultimately endorses career growth. To join them would be a huge opportunity for any passionate and ambitious developer to be involved in the development of cutting-edge in-house systems. You will be a part of a company known for its exciting family oriented and dynamic culture




