Quantitative Equity Portfolio Manager - Systematic Trading, Prop Equities



A New York hedge fund is looking for a systematic portfolio manager to join their dynamic growing team. The firm has been around for over a decade and is expanding its equity division. The team is a group of 10 quant's specializing in research, trading, portfolio management, and software engineering. They have room for a portfolio manager with a proven track record to come in and take ownership over a substantial portion of the main fund.



Attractive compensation package is offered.



Responsibilities will include:



- Strategy implementation and development

- Consistent research and analysis of market conditions relative to trading strategies

- Continuous research on alpha generation

- Monitoring and implementation of risk exposure and risk management



Qualified candidates should possess:



- 7 years of experience as a portfolio manager or quantitative researcher

- Prior experience in a top tier hedge fund of asset management firm

- Realized Sharpe ratio of 2

- Master's degree in a quantitative field from a top tier university, PhD preferred

- Entrepreneurial mindset

- Excellent communication skills



