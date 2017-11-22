Quantitative Equity Portfolio Manager
Quantitative Equity Portfolio Manager - Systematic
Trading, Prop Equities
A New York hedge fund is looking for a systematic portfolio manager to join their dynamic growing team. The firm has been around for over a decade and is expanding its equity division. The team is a group of 10 quant's specializing in research, trading, portfolio management, and software engineering. They have room for a portfolio manager with a proven track record to come in and take ownership over a substantial portion of the main fund.
Responsibilities will include:
- Strategy implementation and development
- Consistent research and analysis of market conditions relative to trading strategies
- Continuous research on alpha generation
- Monitoring and implementation of risk exposure and risk management
Qualified candidates should possess:
- 7 years of experience as a portfolio manager or quantitative researcher
- Prior experience in a top tier hedge fund of asset management firm
- Realized Sharpe ratio of 2
- Master's degree in a quantitative field from a top tier university, PhD preferred
- Entrepreneurial mindset
- Excellent communication skills
Attractive compensation package is offered.
