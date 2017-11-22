C# -Trading Firm





My client is a leading trading firm that is looking to add a C# Developer to its growing team in Chicago. The trading firm is an options market marker and focuses on designing and implementing latency technology and trading strategies.



This individual will be responsible for building C# applications and supporting existing GUI's



Job Requirements



Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related fields

2 years of C# Experience

2 Years of UI/UX Experience

Strong Understanding of WPF

Experience working with GUI's

Experience working with Big Data

Experience working within a low latency environment

Excellent written and spoken communication skills

Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible

Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively