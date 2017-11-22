The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

UI Software Developer -Trading Firm


My client is a start-up trading firm that is looking to add a UI Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced startup environment.


This individual will be responsible for

  • Offering technical knowledge in analyzing, designing, estimating, and developing software applications
  • Deliver technical expertise in reviewing, analyzing, and resolving complex issues
  • Responsible for resolution, communication, and escalation of critical technical issues
  • Work in an Agile Environment
  • Designing and Developing with little Supervision

Job Requirements

  • Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
  • Must have strong hands-on experience in .NET and WPF, HTML 5, JSON
  • Experience with Node, REST, JavaScript, and C is a plus
  • Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively

