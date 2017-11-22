The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

C Software Developer -Trading Firm


My client is a start-up trading firm that is looking to add a C Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced startup environment.


This individual will be responsible for

  • Designing and testing efficient software
  • Creating technical solutions
  • Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively
  • Researching technology solutions in the financial trading industry

Job Requirements

  • Bachelors, Masters, or PhD in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or related fields
  • Strong programming skills in C and understanding of general programming concepts
  • Familiarity with C 11, C, JavaScript, Python, or C# a plus
  • Five or more years of experience software development
  • Excellent written and spoken communication skills
  • Must be motivated, dependable, and responsible
  • Problem solvers who are driven, self-motivated, and think creatively

