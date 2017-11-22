C Software Developer -Trading Firm





My client is a start-up trading firm that is looking to add a C Developer to its growing team in Chicago. This is a great opportunity for professionals in the software development industry who are interested in a fast-paced startup environment.



This individual will be responsible for

Designing and testing efficient software

Creating technical solutions

Analyzing complex technical issues and creating solutions proactively

Researching technology solutions in the financial trading industry

Job Requirements

