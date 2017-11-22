My client is a top global investment bank, currently looking for an experienced individual to join their team in New York City. This candidate must have at least 5 years of relevant sales experience in the foreign exchange industry. Specific exposure to FX derivatives (options and forwards) and G10 currencies is a plus. This ideal candidate will have experience with institutional clients, specifically real money.



My client places a high importance on a work-life balance and values their employees greatly, even providing them with high-level benefits, competitive base salaries, and bonuses.



Only Apply If…



• You have 5 years of Foreign Exchanged sales experience.



• You have a strong understanding of to Foreign Exchange derivatives with a specific G10 focus.



• You have experience covering institutional clients, specifically real money accounts.



• Ability to make decisions under pressure and work in a high paced environment.