Business Development Director
Location United States,
Remuneration $100000 - $120000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 22nd Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Looking for a Business Development Director for a leading
financial services company. Looking for someone that can prospect
new business and close new deals. You will be selling software to
investment banks.
Responsibilities:
- Building and executing new market strategies for business development
- Identify, prospect, and close new business
- Go on client meetings with C level executives
- Drive revenue in new accounts
Requirements:
- Bachelor's degree required
- Experience in investment banking or financial technology
- Experience selling to banks
- Deep understanding of business development and the full sales cycle
- Ability to negotiate contracts
Please send in your resume if you are interested in this role!