A top tier financial bank in the LA area is seeking a Senior
Quantitative Analyst. With branches all over California and over
$20 billion in assets this company is rapidly growing. The
successful professional will focus on loss forecasting and
consumer models along with stress testing models for bank wide
portfolios.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct analysist for stress testing model development
- Preform all tests needed for the models
- Assist others in research, gathering data and creating reports
Requirements:
- 2 years of experience of CCAR/ DFAST commercial credit portfolios
- Strong technical background in R, SAS and SQL
- Background in regression, linear and time series models
- Be able to preform large scale data
- Great communication skills and be able to explain complex matters clear.
