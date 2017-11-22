Tier1 Investment Bank seeks Axiom Developer:

The role is in Regulatory reporting technology group to aid the ongoing automation of the Federal Reserve regulations. As a developer, candidate will be expected to perform analysis and design complex regulatory reports, executing quickly on the development and testing for those solutions, and deploying on time. Environment is conducive to long-term career growth where one can become a deep technical practitioner leading development teams or collaborate closely with Operations and/or Business as a Delivery Manager.



Skills Required:

• Regulatory report development experience using AxiomSL product

• Proficiency with Sybase stored procedures and SQL

• Good grasp of ETL concepts

• Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

• Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

• Ability to adapt and learn new technologies quickly

• Familiarity with application development life cycle.

• 3 years of experience in a financial institution with exposure to Regulatory Reporting



Skill Desired:

• Perl/Shell scripting

• Design pattern knowledge/experience







