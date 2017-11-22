Lead Data Engineer - Alternative Data - Associate/VP



The firm I am working with is a Leading Data-Driven Research and Analytics firm, pioneering the trend on Alternative Data (for example: geo-satellite imagery and foot-traffic patterns), which is a spinoff of the highly commoditized data that is readily accessible now. The capacity and agility of this new investment strategy is what sets them apart from any firm.



They leverage their unique data-sets and proprietary tech to provide unmatched insight into mark-moving trends before they become widely apparent. They have just on-boarded several new data sources and continue to expand their investment horizon across different strategies. As such, they are in need for a talented Spark/Cloud based engineers to build pipeline, analyst data flow, and architect systems that can facilitate the data science and machine learning algorithms.



This firm has a great culture, can offer a VERY lucrative salary package and offer strong growth potential. This opportunity is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Responsibilities will include:



Automate data service deployment and admin on AWS cloud environment using AWS APIs and shell scripts.

Implement using R language a machine-learning-driven reporting product that finds statistical outliers among market data using multiple types of linear and non-linear regression modeling.

Perform quantitative analysis on data sets to evaluate the usability of datasets in producing models

Create predictive models to identify best metrics for individual names in equity research coverage list and suggest equity analysts accordingly



Desired Skills and Experience:



Must have at least 4 years of experience in this field, utilizing a coding language of Python or C

This candidate should have experience with distributed technologies such as Apache Spark and Hadoop

Skills in cutting edge technologies like RabbitMQ, JMS, or Kafka

Experience working with NoSQL and in-memory databases

Must have an advanced Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or related field

This is a phenomenal opportunity for the right candidate who is looking for a career that will not only look great on a resume, and allow them to work with some of the industry's marquee names and allow them to be exposed to the methods/tactics of the leading firms in the industry. If you are interested please apply and forward us your credentials to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.