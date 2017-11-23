VALUATIONS ANALYST



Selby Jennings has started working with a tier 1 investment bank who are looking for a new valuations analyst to join their diverse global valuations group team. If you are passionate about quantitative finance, data modelling, or are interested in gaining more exposure to new asset classes and engaging in client-facing, this role could be for you!



To apply for this position you will have a professional or academic background in quantitative finance, with experience in pricing models or portfolio valuations.



Responsibilities of the role include:



- Working to enhance derivative pricing and valuation capabilities across both credit and interest rates

- Engage with clients on any issues relating to derivative valuations

- Ensure the quality of market data and calibrations for the pricing of derivatives





To be considered for this opportunity you will need to demonstrate:



- An advanced mathematical, quantitative or econometrical qualification - PhD or MSc preferred

- Extensive experience in programming using object-oriented programming languages (SQL and VBA preferred)

- Experience working with various derivative products

- A CFA qualification is, of course, desirable



Interviews are taking place at short notice. Applicants are invited to register their interest by applying directly to quantsemea(AT)selbyjennings(DOT)com





