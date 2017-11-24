Wholesale Senior Sales Manager
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Nov 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Alexandre Alsayed
Phone +41442083680
Email click here
A prestigious global asset manager is looking to hire a new
Senior Sales Manager for their wholesale business. Based in
Zurich as Senior Sales Manager you will have access to great
growth potential along with a competitive salary and attractive
bonus structure. The ideal Wholesale Senior Sales candidate will
recognize his/herself in their ability to deliver on the
following:
Responsibilities:
- Identify and acquire new prospective clients such as cantonal banks and family offices across Switzerland
- Manage and develop existing clients relationships with the highest level of service
- Collaborate with head of sales to elaborate and effectively execute sales strategies
- Attend and direct client meetings and events to increase assets across Switzerland
- Efficiently work with a wide range of products (incl. fixed income, equities, alternatives, multi-asset, etc) for clients nationally
Requirements:
- 3 years wholesale experience in Swiss market
- Proven track record of excellence
- Strong client network across Switzerland
- Fluent German and English, French and Italian is a plus
If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch