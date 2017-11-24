A prestigious global asset manager is looking to hire a new Senior Sales Manager for their wholesale business. Based in Zurich as Senior Sales Manager you will have access to great growth potential along with a competitive salary and attractive bonus structure. The ideal Wholesale Senior Sales candidate will recognize his/herself in their ability to deliver on the following:



Responsibilities:



Identify and acquire new prospective clients such as cantonal banks and family offices across Switzerland

Manage and develop existing clients relationships with the highest level of service

Collaborate with head of sales to elaborate and effectively execute sales strategies

Attend and direct client meetings and events to increase assets across Switzerland

Efficiently work with a wide range of products (incl. fixed income, equities, alternatives, multi-asset, etc) for clients nationally

Requirements:



3 years wholesale experience in Swiss market

Proven track record of excellence

Strong client network across Switzerland

Fluent German and English, French and Italian is a plus







If you feel you are the ideal candidate for this opportunity, please forward a copy of your CV to Alexandre Alsayed - alexandre.alsayed[@]selbyjennings.ch

















